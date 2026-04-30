AUBREY MONGALE | Champions League match a reminder why Europe is gold standard in football

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Uefa Champions League semifinal first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich was not only a football match, it was a spectacle, a slugfest, a 99-minute rollercoaster ride of courage, tactics and pure footballing audacity.

From the first whistle at the Parc des Princes, this was a pound for pound heavyweight bout. PSG and Bayern went at each other like warriors on a medieval battlefield — no quarter given, no retreat allowed.

High tempo, high press, bold lines, quick transitions. This was football played at full throttle, with both teams refusing to hide behind fear or calculation. The technical and tactical sharpness on display was elite, naked for all to see.

Some have called it the final before the final — and honestly, that is not exaggeration. This was nail-biting stuff. Supporters chewed through their fingernails.

Punters watching with betting slips in hand must have felt their emotions doing gymnastics — joy, despair, hope and heartbreak changing every few minutes.

For neutrals, though, it was simple: footballing bliss. Inside the Parc des Princes, the atmosphere was electric and breathless. The crowd swung between delirium and disbelief as goals flowed freely.

Europe understands something fundamental: football is entertainment. That brings me to the uncomfortable question we need to ask as Africans: why don’t we see this in the Caf Champions League?

Nine goals. Nine moments of madness and magic. This is the kind of match that converts casual viewers into lifelong fans. And let’s be honest , we expected this.

When two of the best teams in the world collide, football followers demand fireworks, not smoke screens. PSG and Bayern delivered exactly that on April 28 2026.

PSG sits comfortably on top of Ligue 1 in France, boasting authority and dominance. They are the reigning European Champions League holders, chasing history with confidence, not caution.

Even on the global stage, finishing runners-up at the Fifa Club World Cup only reinforced their status as a serious football powerhouse. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, remain a machine.

Bundesliga champions again. Relentless, ruthless, structured. A club built on winning DNA. Even when they lose, they lose competitively. Their presence in another Champions League semifinal is not luck, it’s tradition. This 5–4 thriller was not an isolated incident.

We have seen similar madness in Europe before — Manchester City vs Real Madrid’s 7 goal classic in 2022, Inter vs Barcelona’s 13 goal semifinal saga in 2024–25. Europe understands something fundamental: football is entertainment.

That brings me to the uncomfortable question we need to ask as Africans: why don’t we see this in the Caf Champions League?

In the past five seasons, no Caf Champions League semifinal or final has produced more than six goals. The highest — Espérance vs Al Ahly, and Belouizdad vs Étoile du Sahel — stopped at five. That tells a story.

Faking injuries must not be tolerated. Footballers are athletes, not actors. Let’s also be honest: North African teams have perfected the dark arts, and referees too often look away

In Africa, scoring first — especially away from home — often triggers the worst instincts in teams. Time-wasting becomes a tactic, not an embarrassment. Goalkeepers suddenly forget how to take goal kicks.

Players fall like they’ve been shot by invisible snipers. Substitutions take a lifetime. The rhythm dies. The crowd deflates. Add to that the obsession with low-block defending, parking buses, trucks and sometimes entire villages behind the ball, and suddenly football loses its soul.

What we get is survival football, not expressive football. Effective, maybe, but deeply uninviting. This culture erodes the credibility of the competition. It pushes African football towards anti-football pragmatism. It hurts development, damages global competitiveness and, worst of all, chases away fans.

Sponsors don’t invest in boredom. Broadcasters don’t sell stop-start football. Young people don’t spend data on mediocrity. Caf and its referees must take responsibility. Time-wasting is unsporting behaviour and should be punished consistently — yellow cards, added time, stricter management.

Faking injuries must not be tolerated. Footballers are athletes, not actors. Let’s also be honest: North African teams have perfected the dark arts, and referees too often look away. That leniency is killing the game. As Africans, we deserve footballers, not theatrics.

African football fans deserve tempo, courage and honest competition. We deserve the standards Uefa insists on — where cheating the clock is punished, not rewarded.

If Caf does not act decisively, African football risks stagnation. The modern youth does not sympathise with slow, cynical football. They scroll away. They switch streams. And once you lose the youth, you lose the future. Football must not become theatre.