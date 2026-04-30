Cardoso pleased as Downs reclaim top spot after Polokwane win

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Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on April 29 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was full of praise for his side following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday to reclaim the top spot.

Marcelo Alllende scored the only goal of the match in the second half as Sundowns returned to winning ways following back-to-back draws against Stellenbosch and Richards Bay.

Masandawana have collected 61 points from 26 matches and now lead second-place Orlando Pirates by two, having played the same number of games.

Cardoso said it was important they won the match in what he described as tough conditions at Seshego Stadium.

“Obviously it was very important to win the match today so that we can look forward and still depend on ourselves. [It’s a] Very tough and beautiful championship. Of course, we need to focus on the next match. It will be again a difficult one against the same opponent,” Cardoso told the media after the match.

There was a reason for sure for us to come [to Seshego Stadium], and it is clear the pitch is 12m smaller and it is more difficult to penetrate. — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

“The conditions are not the same because today (Wednesday), as you might understand, it has been three years since Polokwane played a home match in this stadium.

“So there was a reason for sure for us to come here, and it is clear the pitch is 12m smaller and it is more difficult to penetrate. But we were pleased to come here to try to be challenged on that level.”

With Sundowns hosting Rise and Shine at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, where they will look to win and open a five-point gap between them and Pirates, Cardoso feels it will be more difficult.

“[It is] Another difficult match to play at home. We cannot believe in anything more than a tough game. We look to re-energise ourselves and look at the conditions of the players.”

With the title race going down to the wire and goals likely to decide the winner, Cardoso said he is not bothered that his side is not scoring more goals at this stage of the season, but he is happy to be winning.

“I don’t want to speak about the goals that the team scores. What is important for us is that we score one more than our opponents, and we’ve been doing that quite consistently. We made two draws, but before, we won matches in a row.

“We need to be stronger and play every match with a focus on getting a result.”

Sowetan