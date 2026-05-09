Arsenal must maintain their hunger, Arteta says before West Ham clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his players to maintain their desire for success as they approach three decisive weeks where they could secure the club’s first Premier League title since 2004 and their first Champions League trophy.

Arteta’s men reached the Champions League final with the win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, and they have a five-point lead at the top of the English top flight with three matches to go, while second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.

Speaking before Sunday’s trip to West Ham United in the Premier League, Arteta shared his message to his players and the Arsenal fans.

“Stay present. Live in the moment. Prepare and show the same level of energy, hunger and desire we have shown all season, or more. We are closer and closer, and everything we do is going to matter,” the manager said on Friday.

Understanding the context of the game for both clubs, it’s huge. We know the importance of it; we know what we want and what we have to do to win the game. — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

With the Champions League final against defending champions Paris St Germain set for May 30, Arteta urged his players to focus on 18th-placed West Ham, who are in a battle to avoid relegation.

“We will have time to prepare and get ready for the final, but now, the full focus and attention to detail and all the energy now have to be put into West Ham. We made that very clear,” Arteta said.

“I was in a really high emotional state after the [Atletico] game. We know what it means to everybody.

“But you have to believe me, straight after that, my concentration, my focus, my energy and my attention were West Ham. What we have to do mentally, physically, tactically and technically to prepare in the best possible way to go there and win the game.”

West Ham, who sit a point below the safety zone, are unbeaten at home in the league since January, holding Manchester United and Manchester City to draws and beating Everton.

“Understanding the context of the game for both clubs, it’s huge. We know the importance of it; we know what we want and what we have to do to win the game,” Arteta said.

Reuters