Three World Cup ‘lucky fan’ spots reopened after disqualification and missing club representation

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The department of sport, arts and culture has reopened the “Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fan” competition for supporters of three Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs after the disqualification of one winner and the lack of initial entries from two other teams.

The entry window opened on Sunday and will close on Monday at 5pm for fans of Sekhukhune United, Polokwane City and Stellenbosch FC.

Last week, the department announced 16 winners from 16 PSL teams selected for an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 Fifa World Cup to watch the opening game between Bafana Bafana and Mexico. To enter, fans were required to submit a 30-second video demonstrating their passion for football.

However, two teams, Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City, had no representation because no fans from these clubs submitted entries during the first phase.

[WATCH] Sports minister Gayton Mckenzie has announced winning supporters who will be sponsored to watch Bafana Bafana's opening world cup match.

The Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition attracted enthusiastic entries from supporters nationwide, vying for this… pic.twitter.com/K7LCqJzy5Q — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 5, 2026

A spot for Stellenbosch FC became available after a previously selected winner was disqualified for failing to meet passport eligibility requirements. The individual did not hold a valid South African passport at the time of entry.

For the new phase, eligible fans must submit a 30-second video entry along with these details: full name and South African ID number; passport number and expiry date; cellphone number and email address; and the PSL club they represent.

“This competition belongs to the fans — to every South African who loves this game and wants to be part of history in Mexico,” sport minister Gayton McKenzie said.

“We have done everything in our power to make this accessible and fair. This is a final call, and I want those fans to bring everything they’ve got.”

McKenzie emphasised that entries will be verified with club owners to ensure the winners are genuine, loyal supporters of the teams in question.

When we identified this error, we acted immediately to put it right — Sport minister Gayton McKenzie

The department also addressed an administrative error regarding the Orlando Pirates fan entries. It was discovered that the highest-scoring entrant was initially overlooked.

“This has now been rectified, and the fan will be included in the full complement of 20 winners travelling to Mexico,” the department said.

McKenzie said maintaining the integrity of the process was a priority. “When we identified this error, we acted immediately to put it right.”

One remaining wildcard spot will be chosen by the minister to add to the list.

The full list of 20 winners will be announced on Wednesday.

The visa application process for the winners will begin immediately after the announcement to ensure they are ready for the opening match in Mexico City on June 11.

TimesLIVE