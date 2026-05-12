Pirates will not play Orbit at Royal Bafokeng Stadium

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Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates a goal with Orlando Pirates teammates in their Betway Premiership win against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on April 7 2026.

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Orbit College GM Matome Kganakga has confirmed that their crucial season finale against Orlando Pirates won’t be played at Rustenburg’s Royal Bafokeng Stadium as originally planned, due to renovations that are under way at the 2010 World Cup venue.

When contacted on Tuesday morning, Kganakga said they would release a statement during the course of the day to confirm a new venue for the May 23 fixture, where Pirates are expected to be crowned league champions for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

“I am going to issue a statement for the team today, but we will not play Pirates at Royal Bafokeng. We will confirm the venue today,” Kganakga told Sowetan.

“Royal Bafokeng isn’t ready to host games … they set their timeline for stadium readiness in June.”

Sowetan has since gathered that this fixture could be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, where Orbit faced Kaizer Chiefs on April 6.

Orbit’s primary home venue, Olympia Park in Rustenburg, also poses a critical security and compliance risk for big matches, as was seen when Mswenko Boys hosted Mamelodi Sundowns there in March.

At Olympia Park, open stands are prohibited from being occupied due to rust and loose stands that need repairs. When Orbit hosted Downs, it was reported that some fans gained free entry.

With Pirates fans eager to witness their club win what would be their first league title in 14 years, it won’t be a surprise that some of them had already booked accommodation in Rustenburg.

Emile Smith, who is the acting MD of Royal Bafokeng Sports (RBS), was not immediately reached for comment.

Sowetan