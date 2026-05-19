Football

Sundowns’ plane to Rabat fails to leave as Moroccans deny landing permit

Brazilians players were at the airport and ready to fly, but now have lost a full day’s training and adjusting to conditions

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Brayan Leon in action for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns’ preparations for their Caf Champions League final second leg against AS FAR have been severely disrupted with the team grounded in South Africa.

The Brazilians could not fly out of the country on Tuesday morning as scheduled because they were not given a landing permit from the aviation authorities in Morocco.

This means Sundowns have lost a full day of training and this can have a serious impact on their preparations for the hugely anticipated clash in Rabat on Sunday.

The development smacks of gamesmanship from the Moroccans.

Downs also have one less day to adjust to conditions in Rabat.

Sundowns are taking a slender lead to the second leg after a lone goal by defender Aubrey Modiba secured a 1-0 win in Pretoria on Sunday in their match that was marred by crowd violence and malfunctioning VAR.

After several hours at OR Tambo International Airport in the morning on Tuesday, Sundowns players had to return home and officials are working around the clock to ensure their chartered flight leaves on Wednesday morning.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

How couple used over 700 ghost workers to ‘steal’ R26m in Covid-19 UIF funds

2

TEBOGO KHAAS | Joe Sibanyoni case exposes deeper governance failures within the NPA

3

Over 70 Free State municipality workers jobless after court overturns their appoinments

4

RAF ordered to pay almost R9m to claimant who is unable to work

5

Makate in bid to scrap UK investor’s 40% claim to payout

Related Articles