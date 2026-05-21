ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Jesse Donn calls Sipho Mbule the best teammate

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In the 105th episode of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Mahlatse Mphahlele and Sizwe Mabena are joined by retired footballer Jesse Donn.

Donn, who played for Ubuntu FC and SuperSport United, retired from football at the age of 25 last year to pursue opportunities outside the game and says he is happy with his decision.

He was teammates with a wide range of players during his short career and rates Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule as the best he played with when the pair partnered in central midfield at Matsatsanta.

“I know he’s had his ups and downs. If things could have gone differently, [if he] or people around him had made different decisions, who knows where he could be. I don’t think I have ever played with someone who can do what he can do with the ball,” Donn said.

The former player explained there were opportunities to continue playing professional football with offers from TS Galaxy and Siwelele FC, but he chose to follow a different route.

Bafana Bafana are on their way to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, and Donn said players like Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena are going to be key for the team.

The struggles for footballers after retirement are well-documented, and Donn also said he is working on a product to help players to prepare for life after football.

TimesLIVE