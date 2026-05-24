Kings of Africa again! Superb Sundowns add second star with final win against FAR

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Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 2nd leg final match between AS FAR and Mamelodi Sundowns at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 24 May 2026.

A decade later, Mamelodi Sundowns are kings of Africa again.

And what a deserved title that is for a side who have bashed at the door in the Champions League for that 10 years since their 2016 triumph, and were outstanding on the night drawing 1-1 in Sunday night’s second leg of the 2025-26 final against AS FAR in Rabat.

And excellent, too across both legs for a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

What a shot in the arm the Brazilians — who have been at the forefront of South African football’s revival — have given the sport in the country again, just under three weeks before Bafana Bafana play the opening game of the 2026 World Cup against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

The 1-0 scoreline from Loftus Versfeld last Sunday was a slender lead but always looked tricky for FAR too. It meant even if Downs went a goal down in Rabat, as they did, if they replied, FAR would have to score twice more to win on the away goals rule.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: What a goal by Teboho Mokoena! 🚀



𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐑 1⃣➖1⃣ 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬

(𝗔𝗚𝗚: 1⃣➖2⃣)



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final: 2nd Leg

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/8DXLX7Httb — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 24, 2026

Midfielder Mohamed Hrimat opened the scoring with a 40th-minute penalty and the raucous Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah crowd would have felt things were going their way. Teboho Mokena’s excellent finish completed an fine build-up and stunned the home crowd in the seventh minute of 10 added before the break.

That goal was pretty much it. FAR needed three in total in reply. Sundowns could frustrate after the break. And even if Ronwen Williams had not produced a superb stop from another penalty by Hrimat in the 76th, that goal might well have come too late for FAR anyway.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s Brazilians, magnificently disciplined and tactical to add to the stunning natural player power that has been assembled under president Tlhopie Motsepe at Chloorkop, added to their 2016 success under Pitso Mosimane.

In the Champions League, pedigree is what it is all about. Sundowns now have two titles, reward for how they have knocked on the door until their knuckles were raw since 2016.

They reached the last four semifinals and last two finals, narrowly losing 3-2 on aggregate to Egypt’s Pyramids last year.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



It's all over and Bafana Ba Style are the champions!



𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐑 1⃣➖1⃣ 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬

(𝗔𝗚𝗚: 1⃣➖2⃣)



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final: 2nd Leg

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/dzHe3aWNz4 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 24, 2026

This victory was testament to a coach who, while domestically he’s ceded the eight-in-succession Betway Premiership streak to Orlando Pirates, has shown he knows his way round the Champions League knockout stage. This was his third final in a row, having lost with Esperance Tunis and Downs before.

And testament too to the unmatched culture of discipline that has been instilled at Sundowns, their ambition in the board room, and a squad of super-talented playing heroes who go out and fly the flag for the country year after year. This batch — Jayden Adams, Brayan León, Nuno Santos and Khulumani Ndamane are among arrivals in 2025-26 who took the club to another level — looked special. They have proven they are winning the continent’s premier club title.

Cardoso had experienced Grant Kekana available again after suspension but opted instead for continuity as talented Ndamane, who has had recent jitters but came through the first leg well, remained next to Keanu Cupido in central defence.

Divine Lunga came in for injured Aubrey Modiba at left-back.

Sundowns were under siege for most of the opening half, though had chances too, one that really counted.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



⛔️ Ronwen Williams denies the host from the penalty spot!



𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐑 1⃣➖1⃣ 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬

(𝗔𝗚𝗚: 1⃣➖2⃣)



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final: 2nd Leg

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/eHUmyw1FeC — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 24, 2026

FAR looked for penalties, sometimes dramatically and it was no surprise that one went their way for the opening goal. But Downs struck back with a stunner to take the advantage in the final.

Downs had some early nervy moments.

After Lunga made contact Hrimat went down, and VAR upheld Somalian referee Omar Artan’s decision to wave play-on. Striker Youssef El Fahli was next to go down even more dramatically under Keanu Cupidu’s minimal contact, Artan indicating a dive.

Tashreeq Matthews came within inches for Sundowns with a drive from range.

In the 34th Lunga did not clear a ball facing his own goal with his first touch. As he tried to with his second, Reda Slim came charging through and the Downs defender caught the back of the attacker’s leg.

Slim went to ground but Artan again turned down the shout. Play moved to the other side of the field before a chance to consult VAR, which ruled for a penalty. Hrimat stroked calmly to the right of Williams, who went left.

🏅 𝕄𝔸ℕ 𝕆𝔽 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕄𝔸𝕋ℂℍ 🏅



Masandawana midfielder Teboho Mokoena!



𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐑 1⃣➖1⃣ 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬

(𝗔𝗚𝗚: 1⃣➖2⃣)



🚨 LIVE

🥇 Final: 2nd Leg

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/GuSmqHNwxH — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 24, 2026

Abdelfettah Hadraf’s volley wide soon after kept Downs on the ropes, but when they came off them the Brazilians caught FAR with a sucker punch.

From Lunga’s cross León’s volley two minutes into a long added time (because of VAR reviews) forced a reflex save from goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti.

Then Downs struck with a goal of sheer quality. Kutlwano Letlhaku played León down the right to cross, Matthews flicked on behind his back in the middle and Mokoena, on the left, smashed a volley on the bounce past Tagnaouti.

Sundowns came out from the break sensibly keeping possession.

However, as winger Ahmed Hammoudan took the ball inside Khuliso Mudau and shot in the 72nd, Williams awkwardly parrying off his chest then having to scramble at the feet of El Fahli to try to get the ball back, appearing to foul the FAR striker, Artan again waved play-on. VAR again overruled the referee.

This time Williams got down to his left flawlessly for the stop.

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