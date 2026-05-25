Sundowns and Pirates success good for Bafana: Adams

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Reda Slim of AS FAR challenged by Jayden Adams of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 17 May 2026.

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After Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the Caf Champions League and Orlando Pirates Betway Premiership title, Masandawana player Jayden Adams feels this success will translate into success for the national team ahead of the Fifa World Cup.

Sundowns beat AS FAR 2-1 in aggregate to end their 10-year drought in this competition, while Pirates won 2-0 against Orbit College on Saturday to win the league title.

I think just to boost us from both sides, from Pirates and Sundowns’ side, just to get together and fight for the country — Jayden Adams, Sundowns player

With players from both Sundowns and Pirates expected to dominate the squad for the World Cup, Adams said this is a good thing for the national team just before the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

“I think it is very important for Bafana Bafana. I think for us also as a team going into the World Cup,” Adams told the media during the mix zone after the game.

“I think just to boost us from both sides, from Pirates and Sundowns’ side, just to get together and fight for the country.”

Adams was also satisfied with Sundowns’ achievement, and said this is the result of the hard work they put in this season.

“This is a cherry on top for the season. We worked hard for this moment and finally we got the second star. I think the fighting spirit from our side was just 100%.

“The goal [equaliser by Teboho Mokoena] changed the mood a lot. I think going into the second half, we told ourselves we can’t concede another one and we fought for each other and for the team and gave it everything.”

Hopefully now we can go as a team, SA and have a wonderful World Cup and, after that, we will have much-needed rest to clear our minds and look forward to another season again — Ronwen Williams, Sundowns goalkeeper

Meanwhile, Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams shared Adams’ sentiments, and said they must go and have a wonderful World Cup after this achievement.

“It’s been a tough season and tough year for me, playing so many games. It’s not easy and I can feel that this was not my best campaign, and we as a team will just be better,” Williams said.

“Hopefully now we can go as a team, SA and have a wonderful World Cup and, after that, we will have much-needed rest to clear our minds and look forward to another season again.”

After missing out in the final last year when they lost to Pyramids, Williams said this is the result of the hard work they have been putting in.

“For us to pull through, it speaks volumes to the mentality and character. This means for the 10 years that we suffered as a club, we fully deserve it.”

Sowetan