Zwane unsure about his future at Sundowns

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Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane carries the trophy as the African champions arrive back from Rabat, Morroco at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 25 May 2026 having won the 2025-26 Caf Champions League final against AS FAR.

With his contract coming to an end next month, Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is unsure about his future at the club — but has revealed he would love to finish his career there.

Zwane, 36, has seen limited action over the past two seasons due to injuries. Ahead of the recently concluded season, Zwane was given a one-year deal and whether the club will give him another, he is not sure.

To be honest, I don’t know, I don’t want to lie. But for now, I am just enjoying this moment with the guys and we will see as time goes by — Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns captain

“To be honest, I don’t know, I don’t want to lie. But for now, I am just enjoying this moment with the guys and we will see as time goes by, but obviously my wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns,” Zwane told the media after they arrived at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Champions League title he won on Sunday when they beat AS FAR on Sunday is Zwane’s second after winning in 2016 with Masandawana. This also means he becomes the first SA player in the domestic club to win the continental competition twice with the Brazilians. Ex-player Percy Tau has also won it twice, with Sundowns and Al Ahly.

The veteran midfielder said he is excited about his achievement and gave credit to both squads.

“To be honest, I think both teams are quality and have hunger and the aggression and support they give one another. I can’t sit here and compare them, but I give credit to the two groups for the hard work and dedication.

“It was very important for us to win this trophy. The culture of the team is to win and create history. That’s what we are all about.”

Zwane will hope Sundowns will offer him another contract as he has already revealed that he wants to finish his career at the club.

Next season Sundowns will be competing in the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, African Football League and Fifa Intercontinental Cup, making it yet another gruelling campaign.

Sowetan