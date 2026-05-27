Sundowns have built a foundation now in the Champions League: Onyango

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Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango feels they have now built a foundation to dominate in the Caf Champions League following their achievement this year.

Sundowns added a second star after winning the continental competition on Sunday when they beat AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate, with Onyango alongside captain Themba Zwane, winning two titles after clinching the trophy in 2016 as well.

What makes Onyango optimistic is that there are a lot of young players at Sundowns, who are gaining more experience in participating in this competition and predict the club will continue to dominate with time.

“We have a lot of youngsters from the DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] and they contributed in this Champions League and it shows the club is moving in the right direction in giving opportunities at the highest level,” Onyango said.

“This is very special, we’re changing the day the badge looks like.”

Onyango also feels the success will inspire the youngsters to be hungrier in this competition in the future, as they plan to dominate.

I’m just grateful to be a part of two generations that won the Champions League. And I believe we can still win it if we continue to fight and give our best all the time.” — Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper

“This feels like an anniversary for us because we last won it ten years ago as well,” he said. “It’s a different trophy, of course, with more money and it’s an inspiration for the youngsters.”

“I’m just grateful to be a part of two generations that won the Champions League. And I believe we can still win it if we continue to fight and give our best all the time.”

Meanwhile, coach Miguel Cardoso was also pleased to have finally won the title after three attempts, where he lost twice in the final.

“It is a real pleasure in the middle of ups and downs that we have a chance in the end to win the most desirable trophy,” Cardoso said.

“I cannot go forward without mentioning our first day when the chairman [Thlopie Motsepe] presented me to the players, and he said, ‘This is the coach to take us to the Holy Land.

“It’s also amazing to have received permanent stimulus energy and focus on the direction that we have to have in common. And I had thought about this moment, about the opportunity to tell the chairman exactly, go make that flashback and go to that moment I remember so well.

“It is here [Champions League title]. It is absolutely amazing to accomplish that desire.”

Sowetan