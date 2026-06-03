ARENA SPORTS SHOW, WORLD CUP SPECIAL | Legends reveal how the Bafana nickname was coined

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jerry Sikhosana, Billy Cooper and Molefi Mika on how the Bafana Bafana nickname was coined.

Story audio is generated using AI

In this World Cup special for the Arena Sports Show, hos Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by legends as they go down memory lane and reveal how South Africa’s nickname of Bafana Bafana came about.

Mphahlele welcomed veteran journalists Molefi Mika and Billy “Scoops” Cooper and former Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Jerry “Legs of Thunder” Sikhosana for this fascinating discussion.

Mika, who was the sports editor of Sowetan newspaper, shared the story of how, together with his late colleagues Sello Rabothata and Sibusiso Mseleku, the name was Bafana conceptualised.

Cooper, who was working for rival newspaper The Star at that time, said the media and South Africans at large welcomed the name that differentiated South Africa from other countries.

Sikhosana, who was not part of the early stages of Bafana but went to the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France, said as a young player he liked the name and it was an honour to represent the country.

TimesLIVE