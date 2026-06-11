Magesi’s Freese counts on home ground advantage to see off Milford

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Magesi FC head coach Allan Freese during the Betway Premiership match between Magesi FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 15.

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As Magesi are eager to retain their Premiership status in their final match of the playoffs against Milford at Seshego Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, coach Allan Freese is counting on home-ground advantage to win the match.

Dikwena tša Meetse need a victory to retain their status, while a draw will be enough for Milford to get promoted to the Betway Premiership next season.

Milford are currently at the summit of the mini-log table with six points and Magesi, who drew 1-1 with Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday, are second with four points. A victory on Saturday will see them move to the top of the table with seven points and retain their status.

Freese is happy to be playing their last match at home.

“I could not have asked for something better; the last game at home,” Freese explained to the media after their 1-1 draw with the Citizens.

“We are going back home and then Friday, maybe loosen up a little bit and that’s it.”

“[Milford] have an advantage because they had a rest the whole week. We need to have a quick recovery now. Unfortunately we have to travel — Allan Freese, Magesi coach

Having defended well against City in their 1-1 draw, Freese is calling for the same attitude in their final match against Milford, who he thinks have a slight advantage as they rested the whole week.

“We have to calm our nerves and play like how we played today [Wednesday] — organised, stay compact. Don’t be all over the show, and that’s how we should play at home,” he said.

“[Milford] have an advantage because they had a rest the whole week. We need to have a quick recovery now. Unfortunately we have to travel.”

Freese was also critical of match officials after they added eight minutes during their 1-1 draw with City, but he was happy his side didn’t concede after.

“I didn’t know where the eight minutes were coming from. That was too much. They have that in English football. We don’t have eight minutes here. We have five minutes.

“It was nerve-wracking, but I’m happy that we can defend properly. I’m happy that we didn’t concede towards the end and we defended well.”

Sowetan