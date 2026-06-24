This is Durban City’s new coach

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Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has been appointed coach of Durban City ahead of the new season.

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Durban City have appointed former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef ahead of the new season.

Youssef parted ways with Chiefs at the end of the season after he, alongside Cedric Kaze, guided the team to a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership log table.

He replaces Pitso Dladla, who recently left Durban City to join Golden Arrows. Dladla led City to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup after winning the Nedbank Cup title in May.

“Durban City is pleased to announce the appointment of Khalil Ben Youssef as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season,” the statement from the club read.

“The 37-year-old Tunisian tactician joins Durban City as the club embarks on an exciting new chapter following a historic period of growth and success. A holder of the CAF A licence, Ben Youssef brings extensive coaching experience from across Africa and the Middle East.

“Having worked in Tunisia, Morocco, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he has developed a strong reputation for his tactical expertise and commitment to building competitive teams,” the club said in the statement.

This is an ambitious club with a clear vision for the future, and I am excited to begin working with the players and technical staff as we prepare for the season ahead — Khalil Ben Youssef, new Durban City coach

“His coaching journey has seen him hold senior technical roles at AS FAR Rabat, Young Africans SC, Club Africain and Al Ahli SC. Most recently, he served within the technical team at Kaizer Chiefs, gaining valuable insight into the demands and competitive nature of the Betway Premiership.

“As Durban City prepares for an exciting campaign that includes the premiership, domestic cup competitions and the CAF Confederation Cup, Ben Youssef’s appointment reinforces the club’s commitment to long-term stability and continued football excellence.”

Ben Youssef expressed his excitement at joining the club and said he would do his best to help them achieve their goals.

“I am honoured to join Durban City and would like to thank the chair [Farook Kadodia], the board of directors and everyone at the club for the trust they have placed in me,” Youssef said in the statement.

“This is an ambitious club with a clear vision for the future, and I am excited to begin working with the players and technical staff as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Meanwhile, Arrows confirmed Dladla as their new head coach. He replaces Manqoba Mngqithi.

Sowetan