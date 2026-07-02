Peter Shalulile leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

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Veteran Namibian striker Peter Shalulile has left Mamelodi Sundowns, the club announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old spent six seasons at Sundowns after joining them in September 2020.

“Thank you, Sha Sha,” Downs posted on X.

“Peter Shalulile departs Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the club’s most prolific forwards.

“Thank you for the goals, trophies and the commitment in yellow. All the best for what comes next, Peter.”

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐋𝐄 𝐄𝐑𝐀 🔥



From unforgettable finishes to iconic celebrations, Peter Shalulile gave the Yellow Nation memories that will live on for years to come 🔥



As we bid Sha Sha farewell, let's show him love as one of the best strikers in Mamelodi Sundowns… pic.twitter.com/G77LsFF1Hc — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 2, 2026

In a video posted by Downs, Shalulile said: “The journey has been good; it’s been amazing. Coming to a club where there are top players is difficult, but with all the hard work, discipline and dedication, I have managed to get a number of records and also trophies.

“I would like to thank the chair [Tlhopie Motsepe]. He has been an amazing person.

“And the board. It was difficult for them to get me because there were ups and downs. They were fighting to get me when I was at Highlands Park. I salute and thank them for bringing me here to Sundowns.

“Even the previous people who were here, I thank them. It’s not a goodbye, because you never know where you’ll end up. And the president [Patrice Motsepe] for giving me this opportunity.”

The prolific goal ace scored 107 goals in 228 games at Sundowns.

Shalulile had less game time and success last campaign, when he scored six goals in 23 matches across competitions.

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