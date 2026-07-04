Football

Sundowns complete signing of Pirates’ target Ndlovu from Arrows

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Siyanda Ndlovu of Lamontville Golden Arrows and Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer Chiefs compete during their Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 30 2025.
Siyanda Ndlovu of Lamontville Golden Arrows and Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer Chiefs compete during their Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 30 2025. File picture: (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of Golden Arrows’ dribbling wizard Siyanda Ndlovu, beating tough competition from rivals Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns announced the signing of the player on Saturday, ending huge speculation about the player’s future.

Ndlovu was believed to be on his way to the Buccaneers, with numerous media reports suggesting Arrows and the South African champions had agreed on club-to-club terms.

Further reports stated that the player had conducted his medicals at the Sea Robbers, and all that was left was for him to be announced.

However, Masandawana still managed to convince the player not to put pen to paper to officially join Pirates.

Ndlovu, 23, enjoyed an impressive campaign with Abafana Bes’thende under former Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngithi.

In 31 appearances across all competitions last season, the winger managed four goals and eight assists as Arrows successfully secured the desired top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership.

After selling Relebohile Mofokeng to Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Pirates had earmarked Ndlovu as one of the possible replacements.

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