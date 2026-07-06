Chiefs beef up goalkeeping department with Learner addition

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Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Renaldo Learner as they strengthen their goalkeeping department before the new Betway Premiership season.

Learner joins the Soweto Giants on a free transfer after his surprise departure from Sekhukhune United recently. The 28-year-old will compete for a place in the starting XI against:

Brandon Petersen;

Bruce Bvuma, who recently signed a new deal;

Fierce Ntwari; and

young Bontle Molefe, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Motsepe Foundation Championship side Leicesterford City.

Leaner becomes the second signing for the Glamour Boys after the arrival of Thabo Moloisane last month.

“Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of renowned shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner,” the club said.

“Born in Cape Town 28 years ago, Learner arrives at Naturena with a wealth of experience, having impressed last season and earned a number of call-ups to the national team. We proudly welcome Renaldo to the Khosi Nation.”

Learner impressed at Sekhukhune last season, establishing himself as one of the most reliable performers in the league. His consistent performances saw him earn Bafana call-ups for their back-to-back friendly matches against Panama in March.

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