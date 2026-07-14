Relebohile Mofokeng hails growth at Orlando Pirates, pens emotional farewell

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Relebohile Mofokeng has signed off from Orlando Pirates with an emotional letter to the club chair Irvin Khoza, management and the supporters.

In a six-page post on his social media, Mofokeng, who has joined Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal, reflected on his journey with the Buccaneers, saying this is not a goodbye.

The 21-year-old started his pre-season with his new club this week after he was given a few weeks off after competing at the Fifa World Cup with Bafana Bafana.

Representing this great institution has been one of the greatest honours of my life — Relebohile Mofokeng

“I write this message with a heart full of gratitude, pride and emotion as I bid farewell to Orlando Pirates,” Mofokeng wrote.

“Representing this great institution has been one of the greatest honours of my life. From the moment I first wore the Pirates’ badge, I understood the responsibility, history and privilege that comes with representing the club.

“Every training session, every match, every victory and every challenge has shaped me both as a footballer and as a person.

“To the chairman, board, management and everyone involved in the leadership of the club, thank you for believing in me, investing in my development and providing me with the opportunity to fulfil a dream that many young footballers aspire to achieve.

“To the coaches, technical team, medical staff and all employees behind the scenes, thank you for your guidance, dedication, sacrifice and unwavering support throughout my journey.

“Your contribution often goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated.”

Mofokeng also thanked his teammates and said he will remember the brotherhood, the memories and the battles they fought together.

“I will forever cherish the relationships we built and the lessons we shared, and most importantly, to the supporters, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

“Your passion, loyalty and support have inspired me every time I stepped onto the pitch. Through the highs and the challenges, you stood by us, and I will forever be grateful for the love you have shown me.

“Wearing this badge in front of you was a privilege I will never take for granted. As I embark on a new chapter in my career, I do so carrying the values, memories and experiences that Orlando Pirates has given me. This club will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will always be proud to have been part of its rich history and tradition.

“This is not a goodbye, but rather a thank you for an unforgettable journey. I will always respect and honour everything the team has done for me. I arrived at Pirates as Rele, I leave as Relebohile Mofokeng. Being part of the team has not only made me a better player, but a better person also.”

Sowetan