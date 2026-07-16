Banyana captain Fifi admits Seoposenwe will be missed in Wafcon

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Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane is showered with water after her 150th appearance in a friendly against Japan in Osaka.

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Bafana Banyana skipper Refiloe “Fifi” Jane, 33, is not pretending that retired striker Jermaine Seoposenwe has not left a big void as the team gears up for the impending Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

The 32-year-old Seoposenwe, who plays for Mexican Liga MX Femenil club Monterrey, retired from international football after the last edition of Wafcon in Morocco last July, where Banyana were knocked out by Nigeria in the semifinals. Seoposenwe scored more than 25 goals in more than 110 appearances in the Banyana shirt.

“Obviously we know that Jermaine was an integral part of the team, so her absence is always felt on and off the field. She’s a special player and a special person,” Jane said. “Whenever a senior player leaves a team, there’s that gap, but we are hoping that the younger ones were able to learn from her.”

Banyana still boast a few seasoned campaigners such as Jane herself and 36-year-old defender Bambanani Mbane, among others. However, Fifi has insisted that they weren’t ready for those retirement conversations.

“It’s difficult to have that conversation as seniors. I don’t think there’s anyone in the team who’s looking at this tournament as their last, so at the moment we can dwell on that,” Jane said.

This year’s Wafcon kicks off on July 26 and concludes on August 16. Banyana, who will announce their final squad in Sandton on Friday, are in Group B with Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

This Wafcon was initially scheduled to take place between March and April, before CAF postponed it. Fifi has explained why the postponement was a blessing in disguise for Banyana.

“It was a blessing in disguise when the tournament got postponed because we were still in off season, so now that the league [the Hollywoodbets Super League] has started, players have got time under their belts, which is helping the team,” Jane said.

“We are really grateful that the domestic league has started. Personally, I am glad that I am able to start with the team on a high note.”

Sowetan