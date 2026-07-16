I always wanted to be a Khosi: Leaner

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New Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner at training with the club in Spain after joining them from Sekhukhune United.

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Renaldo Leaner says his dream was to always play for Amakhosi and that he didn’t think twice when the opportunity arrived.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper joined Amakhosi recently as a free agent after his contract with Sekhukhune United was not renewed.

The 28-year-old will compete for the number one jersey with Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, young Takalani Mazhamba and Fiacre Ntwari.

It’s still like a bit of a shock to me to be in Spain with Kaizer Chiefs right now because everything happened so quickly — Renaldo Leaner

“I have always wanted to play for Chiefs, so when I became a free agent after my contract expired with my previous club, I chose to join Kaizer Chiefs,” Leaner told the club official website.

“Actually my first time at the village in Naturena was when I went to sign for Chiefs. I was amazed and impressed by what I saw when they took me on a tour of the facilities. It made me even more eager to start because everything is here to make a world-class training base.”

Leaner, who played for Chiefs against Glasgow Rangers in Spain during their training camp added that he is working hard to be in the best shape when the new season starts in August.

“It’s still like a bit of a shock to me to be in Spain with Kaizer Chiefs right now because everything happened so quickly,” he said.

“I travelled with the team two days after signing. It’s very hot here but we have top-quality facilities, so the camp is going very well. We are working hard to be in the best shape to get a good start to the new season.”

I believe I have the footballing ability and mentality to cope with the added pressure of playing for the biggest Club in the country — Renaldo Leaner

He also thanked his teammates and the supporters for the warm welcome and promised to do his best and help the club every time he is given an opportunity.

“I have received a lot of love these past days. I have literally been a Chiefs player for less than seven days and already I have a lot of new followers sending so many messages of encouragement on social media.

“It made me realise I have reached a higher platform than before, so it also comes with extra professional responsibility because it’s a bit like having a magnifying glass on you from an exposure point of view.

“I believe I have the footballing ability and mentality to cope with the added pressure of playing for the biggest Club in the country.

“I invite you all to come and support us and we will do everything in our power to make them proud this season because your belief in the team is a great motivator for us to give you reasons to celebrate.”

Sowetan