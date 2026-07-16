Ouaddou feels rejuvenated and pledges loyalty to Pirates

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After insisting two months ago that he was tired after guiding Orlando Pirates to their first league title in 14 years, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he now feels rejuvenated ahead of the new season.

At the end of the last season in May, Ouaddou said he was fatigued, sparking rumours that he was contemplating abandoning the Bucs ship after just one successful term, where he bagged three cups, including the league title.

I am back, and I recharged all my batteries. — Abdeslam Ouaddou

“I was just being honest with people; I felt tired because to lead such a fantastic club with fantastic fans, who are demanding, isn’t easy,” Ouaddou told SuperSport Bet at the Marbella Football Centre in Malaga, Spain, where the team are having their preseason camp.

“So, I don’t understand why some people didn’t understand that a coach can be tired, but it’s fine...I am back, and I recharged all my batteries. I am not 100% [energised], I am 2,000%.

“I have read a lot of things like ‘the coach has a lot of offers in North Africa and in Europe’. No! People have to understand that I am very loyal to [Bucs chairman] Irvin [Khoza] and [his sons] Mpumi and Nkosana.

“I have a lot of respect for these people because they gave me the opportunity to lead such a big club. It’s not given to anybody, so I must be very loyal.”

Pirates played a 1-all draw against Spanish second-tier side Cordoba in the first friendly of their preseason tour at the Marbella Football Centre on Wednesday. Boitumelo Radiopane was on target for Bucs.

“The goal that we scored wasn’t me alone; it was because we pressed as a team as we were obviously trailing, so we had to push,” Radiopane said.

Bucs’ next fixture is against another second-tier Spanish side, Cadiz, at the same venue on Saturday.

Pirates will then face Saudi giants Al Ittihad on Tuesday before taking on Las Palmas, another Spanish second division outfit, a day later. Pirates close off their preseason Spanish tour by entertaining Saudi top-flight side Neom on July 24.

Sowetan