ARENA SPORTS SHOW | PSL clubs must prioritise the issue of mental health

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The issue of mental health among elite sportsmen and women is back in the spotlight, and there are growing calls for Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to make it a priority.

Clinical psychologist Boitumelo Mamiane and veteran administrator Khumbulani Konco said psychologists must be mandatory for PSL clubs so they can help players cope with pressures of elite competition and societal expectations.

“I can tell you that some of our top teams don’t have a psychologist. A psychologist in a team structure is not someone who is going to be coach-dependent,” Konco said.

“He is going to be club dependent because he is dealing with a player and their confidentiality issues. We are not focusing on that, and we are getting these incidents that are happening in front of our eyes.

“I believe a psychologist should be part of the club structure, especially at the professional level. It is like a physiotherapist who is part of the backroom staff.”

Mamiane, who works closely with elite athletes, and Konco, who is the CEO of Gymnastics South Africa and worked at Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United, said this matter needs urgent attention.

Mamiane and Konco were speaking during a wide-ranging interview in the 113th episode of the Arena Sports Show with host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and Mahlatse Mphahlele.

TimesLIVE