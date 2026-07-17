Tuchel under fire but England undone by more than manager’s tactics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

England's coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal defeat against Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday.

By Michael Church

Thomas Tuchel was hailed as England’s best chance to win the World Cup but after another failure the German has faced a barrage of criticism in the aftermath of their semifinal defeat by Argentina, though his tactics were not the only reason.

What the armchair experts forget is that on Wednesday England were facing the defending champions, still being inspired by the world’s greatest player Lionel Messi.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham heralded Tuchel’s appointment as Gareth Southgate’s long-term replacement as an opportunity for England to build on previous near misses.

“Our aim is always to win a major tournament and we believe Thomas gives us the best possible chance to do that at the next men’s World Cup,” Bullingham said at Tuchel’s unveiling in October 2024.

A serial winner at club level, the former Chelsea boss stepped into the role the following January declaring he would “try to get a second star on our shirt” as the English sought to repeat their World Cup-winning feat from 1966.

Rob Dorset has the latest as Thomas Tuchel hits back at his critics and insists he's fully committed to staying on as England manager 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qx1UrTy0zq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 16, 2026

That mission unravelled in the dying minutes against Argentina with Tuchel’s defensive switch after Anthony Gordon’s opener leading to defeat and a vitriolic critical backlash.

“In the fog of war, reality was lost,” former West Ham United and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew said on talkSPORT in one of the more measured appraisals.

“Fear, mistakes and a rational organisation of the team was lost. In truth the manager fed a negative mindset.”

Tuchel, however, felt the issues that led to the defeat and another England World Cup exit were much more fundamental.

“In this moment my feeling was no structure in the world could have helped us,” he said.

“I think ball possession plays a crucial role; it’s maybe not in our DNA like it is in our Spanish DNA or in our Argentinian-Brazilian DNA, to take the ball and control the game with the ball.”

Despite his vast experience and success in the club game, including leading Chelsea to the Champions League title, Tuchel was coaching at his first major international tournament.

"As soon as you lose, you get criticised" 💬



Thomas Tuchel says he doesn't believe he got his substitutions wrong but will take any responsibility for the decisions. pic.twitter.com/iOqZGnLpjU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 15, 2026

With his team’s run to the semifinals, Tuchel at least matched Southgate’s achievement from 2018 and the former Bayern Munich boss will have no doubt learnt major lessons from his first exposure to the unique environment of tournament play.

Didier Deschamps, who has led France during more than a decade of success, was in charge for six years before he steered Les Bleus to the 2018 World Cup title, following that up with a runners-up finish four years later.

His World Cup-winning predecessor, Aime Jacquet, needed five years to hone his 1998 title-winning team.

The criticism of Tuchel, who signed a two-year extension to his contract in February, also belies the determination of Argentina, and 39-year-old Messi in particular, to keep their own World Cup dream — and a shot at history — alive.

Lionel Scaloni’s side breezed through the group phase but the knockout rounds brought a frantic chaos that has galvanised a team looking to become the first to retain the title since Brazil in 1962.

Cape Verde pushed Argentina to the limit while three late goals were required to resurrect their campaign against an unfortunate Egypt in the last 16 and extra time was needed against 10-man Switzerland in the quarter finals.

Those results were a warning to England that Scaloni’s players never give up.

Messi was central to those performances, as he was against a retreating England team who attempted only two passes in the opposition half from the 72nd to the 92nd minute compared to 111 by Argentina.

The key challenge for England was always trying to control the uncontrollable in the shape of the Argentina great, who continues to drive his team towards a second consecutive title.

“What happens with Leo,” Messi’s former Barcelona team mate Thierry Henry told FOX. “Sometimes, don’t wake up the beast.

“I’ve seen him in training — when the coach doesn’t call a foul, the coach was like ‘stop complaining’ when the ball went out.

“Then you look in his eyes and he switches. He goes and gets the ball and scores three goals in a row by robbing the ball off you. Next time, call a foul.

“He’s just unstoppable when he goes into that mood. When his team needs him, he raises his game, a guy who played 120 minutes the other day, gets the ball and tries to dribble past everybody — wow.”

England, like Cape Verde and Egypt before them, poked the Argentine magician and paid the price as Messi shifted to the right flank to avoid a packed rearguard and delivered assists for late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

Henry, who had front row seats for three seasons at Barça to witness Messi’s brilliance, summed up his former teammate perfectly: “This guy writes history with his feet.”