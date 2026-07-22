Elvis Chipezeze targets Magesi’s return to Premiership

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Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC warming up during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on December 3 2025. File photo:

Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze says he has stayed with the club as they prepare for life in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) because he wants to help them make a quick return to the Betway Premiership.

Magesi were relegated to the MFC after losing the PSL Promotional playoffs to Milford in June.

Chipepeze, who has been with Magesi since 2022 after joining them from Baroka, said his decision to stay — despite interest from other clubs — was motivated by a desire “to build memories again with the club, because we’ve been together now for four seasons and I was happy with the project [in the MFC].

“Personally, things didn’t go well in the Premiership. I wanted the team to stay in the top flight, but that’s another challenge on its own. I like challenges … it was my decision to go another year and try to create good memories, and that’s my reason.”

The Zimbabwean international conceded it will not be easy in the second tier but vowed they would do their best to help Magesi return to the top flight.

“At the end of the day, we just have to make sure that as a football club we push together — because we didn’t do well in the Betway Premiership and things like this always happen.

“We just have to focus and try to build the club and make sure it goes back to where it belongs. Participating in the Motsepe Foundation [Championship], we know it is going to be difficult mentally and physically, and we need to be prepared for that.

“It’s exciting times. We just have to be patient and take it one game at a time. We have to forget about the past. We are starting on a clean slate now and we just have to stay positive ... and be patient.”

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