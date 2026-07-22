WATCH LIVE | Patrice Motsepe holds briefing to address Caf matters

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Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is on Wednesday briefing the media on a number of things, including Africa’s performance at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which ended on Sunday.

He will speak about developments at Caf and in the African football fraternity.

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