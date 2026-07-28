Gallants are paying Swallows’ debts as agreed, says Sello

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Marumo Gallants chair Abram Sello insists they have done nothing wrong in their ongoing case against Moroka Swallows as they have been paying them according to their agreement when they bought the Premiership status in 2024.

This after Swallows chair David Mogashoa filed papers in the Johannesburg high court in March wanting an order that will allow the Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee to cancel the sale of Swallows to Gallants.

It is alleged that Gallants have breached their sale agreement after failing to settle the outstanding balance of the purchase price of the club. In 2024 Sello purchased the club for R40m and it was revealed that he only paid R20m. However, speaking to the media after Gallants’ press conference in Sandton on Tuesday, the chair clarified that.

“We are where we were exactly from the beginning when we made the arrangement of the sale agreement. There is nothing strange or difficult, and nothing to say the team will be reversed and all those things,” Sello explained.

“We had to sit around the table to sort out the differences which we thought [we had] but still stuck by the contract. There is nothing more I can say now, and we put it in the hands of the legal division, and it is working out nicely.

“Eight weeks ago, we sat with Swallows management and their legal team, and it is [being] sorted out very well. There is nothing strange like the way people say things through the media. We are exactly on what we agreed before.”

Sello also revealed that they have been paying Swallows’ debts, as they bought the club with its judgments.

“It was a continuous payment. Swallows had some judgement and settlements which they had to pay. By the time when they sold the team, those were not done, then we had to do them on their behalf,” he said.

“And you know it is a buying concern through PSL, there is no way that you can run away from your debts, you have to continue paying them. It is an ongoing payment until we finish. I’ve got no complaints, everything is addressed.”

Meanwhile, Sello also explained why they relocated back to Royal Bafokeng Stadium from Bloemfontein for this upcoming season.

“We went to Mangaung, it was good they received us well. But the logistics were challenging in terms of travelling, in terms of our players being tired all the time.

“Now we are going back to Royal Bafokeng, where we have an unfinished story. The community was working well with us. Unfortunately, due to facilities, we had to move.”

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