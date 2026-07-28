Mohafe explains what influenced his decisions to join Gallants from Polokwane

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Marumo Gallants unveiled new players Emile Lako, Thokozani Lukhele, Prince Manku, Mlungisi Sikakane, Patrick Motsoeneng, Kgomotso Marebane, Thato Mohlomme, Samkele Sihlali, Thabang Sesinyi, Thabiso Mkhwanazi, Onalenna Lepelesana, Lebogang Button and Thulani Zandamela, with new sporting director Paul Matthews, chairman Abram Sello and coach Phuti Mohafe at Hotel Sky in Sandton. Picture:

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New Marumo Gallants coach Phuti Mohafe has explained what influenced his decision to leave Polokwane City and join Bahlabane ba Ntwa ahead of the new season.

After guiding Rise and Shine to a top eight finish last season and having built stability there, Mohafe left them to start something fresh with Gallants.

He said his decision was based on the fact that he wanted to grow and didn’t want to stay in a place where he was comfortable.

When you become comfortable in a zone then you lose character. And what inspired me to come to Marumo is just the growth — Phuti Mohafe, Marumo Gallants coach

“I think it’s comfortable. When you become comfortable in a zone then you lose character. And what inspired me to come to Marumo is just the growth, to see how far I can take the team,” Mohafe told the media during a press conference where the club unveiled new signings were unveiled, as well as the club’s plans for the upcoming season.

“To see my level of growth, coming to Marumo to improve them. To empower them from the position that they were the previous season [14th].

“Also bearing in mind that Marumo is a team that has been doing well in cup matches. So it is another thing that inspired me to come. Marumo is a team that has played in the Caf Confederation Cup, so I want to see myself there.

“They are a team that has been going into cup finals. I want to see myself there. That’s what inspired the team, the character of them playing in cup matches.”

With Gallants’ opening match against Mamelodi Sundowns, which was set for Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium but was postponed to later in August, Mohafe said he would have loved to play them to test how far they have progressed currently.

Gallants will not have to wait for August 11 for their opening match against Kruger United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium after their Sundowns clash was postponed, as Masandawana are still in Austria doing their preseason preparation.

“I think we should have played the match because it was a good test for the club,” he said. “But now going to play with the team that has been promoted, the mentality is going to change from the players, and now we have to reset the mentality to say ‘we need to see the very same character that you were going to show against Sundowns’.

“Sundowns is a big team that you have to test your character with to set the standard. I think with the match not being played, it takes us a step back.”

Gallants announced 13 new signings ahead of the season:

Emile Lako;

Thokozani Lukhele;

Prince Manku;

Mlungisi Sikakane;

Patrick Motsoeneng;

Kgomotso Marebane;

Thato Mohlomme;

Samkele Sihlali;

Thabang Sesinyi;

Thabiso Mkhwanazi;

Onalenna Lepelesane;

Lebogang Button; and

Thulani Zandamela.

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