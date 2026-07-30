Siwelele’s Seema positive ahead of new season despite losing several key players

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Despite losing several key players ahead of the new Betway Premiership season, Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema insists he has a better squad compared to the previous campaign.

Siwelele have lost key players such as goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who returned to Mamelodi Sundowns, Gamphani Lungu and Neo Rapoo, who both joined Orlando Pirates, Pogiso Sanoka, Lyle Lakay, Gape Moralo, Samir Nurkovic, Nyiko Mobbie and Chibuike Ohizu, among others.

They have replaced them with young and unknown players, except for Thabiso Sesane and Selaela Rasebotja, who joined them from Pirates.

Seema said he is content with the players they have assembled for the new season, as they are footballers who are hungry to play.

“I think I have a better team than I had last season, to be honest with you. I must be careful when I say that because the other guys who were there last season, they did very well,” Seema explained to the media during the Betway Premiership launch on Wednesday.

“But honestly, when I say ‘better’, I mean in terms of the depth and balance of the team in all positions. I can tell you that we don’t have a number of injured players.

Siwelele will open their campaign with a home fixture against TS Galaxy at Free State Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm

“The guys that have left have been replaced, but we didn’t replace them with big hitters. But I can tell you that come the end of the season, I will be losing more players again because we have recruited very well. We are a team that doesn’t want to sell our players; we want to make sure that next season we keep them, so we can start challenging for honours.”

Siwelele will open their campaign with a home fixture against TS Galaxy at Free State Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm.

Seema said they are heading into the new season confident they will do well.

“For the first time in my coaching career, I have done a preseason. So everything for me is positive. I even said, let’s challenge all the cups that are there. We must have a positive spirit and a positive energy,” he said.

“I have been working with the guys. I enjoyed the preseason and the players that came to join us.

“Some of them you will see for the first time. You will see a lot of excitement because there are players that are young and hungry and looking forward to making their debut. They have been watching from afar how Siwelele has been playing.”

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