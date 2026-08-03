Bucs would’ve failed if they don’t bag at least three cup this season: Sibisi

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Tshepang Moremi of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates during their Betway Premiership 2026/27 match against Milford FC at Orlando Stadium.

Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi “Bhodlela” Sibisi is of the view that anything less than three cups, including the league title, this season would be a failure for the Sea Robbers.

Pirates got their title defence under way in fine style, beating newbies Milford 2-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, where Bafana Bafana duo Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moreni were on target.

Last season Pirates ended their 14-year league drought, also adding the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout trophies in their cabinet.

“The tone has been set with the three titles we won last season, so anything shorter than that this season I think would be a failure for us. We have to keep the standard as high as it is,” Sibisi said.

Against Milford, Pirates unleashed a few of their new signings such as Neo Rapoo and Kabelo Kgositsile, among others. One of the newly promoted DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) graduates, Simphiwe Masilela, also made his professional debut on the day.

Some of these players need time. Unfortunately for them it’s a bit of a two-way street because we know that our supporters always want us to deliver — Nkosinathi 'Bhodlela' Sibisi, Orlando Pirates skipper

Sibisi is convinced the integration of new players is going well, cautioning that the new arrivals should not be rushed as not all of them will hit the ground running, as did the club’s DDC graduates such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota.

“The process of integrating the new players into the squad is coming along very well. The coach has also said that we should not rush some of the players because it won’t always be the case that we have a Rele, a Mbokazi and a Mohau that just get going as soon as they touch the ball,” he said.

“Some of these players need time. Unfortunately for them it’s a bit of a two-way street because we know that our supporters always want us to deliver.”

Pirates’ next game is against Durban City in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm).

Sowetan