Ouaddou learns lesson after last season’s rushed debuts

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Oswin Appollis celebrates a goal for Orlando Pirates with teammates in their Betway Premiership win against Milford FC at Orlando Stadium on August 1. Picture:

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is guarding against repeating the same mistake he did at the start of last season: throwing in new signings straight into the starting XI.

At the start of last season, his maiden at Pirates after replacing Jose Riveiro, Ouaddou didn’t waste time fielding newcomers such as Tshepo Mashiloane, Sipho Mbule and Sihle Nduli in the starting line-up of the opening league game of the season, which they lost 1-0 to Sekhukhune at home.

He also persisted with this in the second league game, which they also lost 1-0 away to Marumo Gallants.

Ouaddou’s persistence with new players at the start of the previous term — where they went on to win three cups, including their first league title in 14 years — saw him become unpopular among the fans, with many calling for his head.

Ahead of the 2026/27 season, Pirates have signed more than eight players, with the likes of Neo Rapoo, Sebastian Pedersen, Gamphani Lungu and Mthetheleli Mthiyane headlining the list.

Last season we can say that I rushed to put the new players into the starting XI — Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates headcoach

Ouaddou has since promised that he won’t repeat the mistake he did at the start of his maiden campaign at the club by playing these new players straight away.

In their season opener at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday against newbies Milford, Pirates’ starting XI had no newcomers. It was only in the second half that Ouaddou introduced the new trio of Rapo, Siphiwe Masilela and Kabelo Kgosietsile.

“You know about the new players ... even I take lessons. It’s never [too] late to learn. Last season we can say that I rushed to put the new players into the starting XI, and this season I have decided to have more stability in the starting XI,” Ouaddou said.

“I tried to bring in the new players in the second half against Kruger, and they brought energy and control in the game. It was good to see that these players can help us. I am sure we will see more of them as the season progresses.”

Pirates’ next fixture is the MTN8 quarterfinal against Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm).

Sowetan