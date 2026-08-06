WATCH | Modiba believes Downs have slight advantage against Polokwane City

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Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Caf Champions League match against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on May 17 2026. Picture:

As Mamelodi Sundowns begin their new season with the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, defender Aubrey Modiba believes they will have the slight advantage of having not played in the opening matches of the league last week.

The team’s opening Betway Premiership match against Marumo Gallants was postponed due to the death of midfielder Jayden Adams, which disrupted the team’s pre-season training schedule and delayed their departure to a training camp in Austria.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba feels they will have advantage when they host Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday after their opening league match against Marumo Gallants was postponed at the weekend. Modiba feels they remain a… pic.twitter.com/Jx1nzTclsh — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 6, 2026

After watching Polokwane beat Richards Bay in the league this past weekend, Modiba believes this will be advantageous for them as they know what to expect.

“Mentally we were prepared to play on August 1. I think everyone would have loved to play, and we don’t want to fall behind because teams are collecting points. We don’t want to play catch up games,” Modiba said.

“But there is nothing we could have done because of the situation. We had to accept that and focus on the MTN8 game against Polokwane City, and they have already played.

We are aware of not being able to win local competitions. Hopefully we can win the MTN8. We know it is not going to be easy — Aubrey Modiba

“They have a new coach and have brought in new players. That game will help us analyse their strengths and weaknesses going into the match. The advantage for us is that they don’t know a lot about us this season.”

Masandawana head into the competition this season looking to win the title after only winning one last term (CAF Champions League), and Modiba said clinching the trophy will set the tone, as they plan to do better this time.

“We are aware of not being able to win local competitions. Hopefully we can win the MTN8. We know it is not going to be easy,” he said.

“[Orlando] Pirates have won it four times in a row, and it shows they take it seriously.

“Continuity in the team, same technical team, and hopefully we can achieve big things together.”

MTN8 fixtures

Saturday:

Pirates v Durban, Orlando (3pm);

Sundowns v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (6pm).

Sunday:

AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (3pm);

Chiefs v Arrows, FNB (6pm).

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