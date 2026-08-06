Winning MTN8 will set tone for season for Chiefs: Petersen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs is focused on winning the MTN8 to get their season off to the perfect start.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is aware that winning the MTN8 title will set a tone for the season and something they are planning to do as they aim to have a better campaign.

Amakhosi, who missed the previous two editions of the MTN8 after failing to qualify for the competition, will start the campaign against Golden Arrows in the quarterfinals at FNB Stadium on Sunday at 6pm.

This competition is one of the easiest to win, with only four matches to be played, and the Amakhosi skipper says they are highly motivated to go all the way.

“To be back in the MTN8, I think that’s motivation on its own because we know how it felt to not be part of it, and I think that alone set the tone for us,” said Petersen to the media after the launch on Wednesday.

“It shows us that it’s there now. It is within reach for us. It’s four games, and I think the most important one is the weekend. That first hurdle, that first step, and that’s Golden Arrows.

The Glamour Boys have also strengthened the team as they look to do well this season. One of the players they brought is the exciting Lingelihle Phili, who joined from Stellenbosch.

“I think for us it is important to hit the ground running, to make sure that we set the tone for the season. I mean you win this trophy it sets the tone for the season. So I think that’s a thinking for us, that’s a goal to try and go all the way in this tournament and make sure we set a nice foundation for us to carry us for the rest of the campaign.”

The Glamour Boys have also strengthened the team as they look to do well this season. One of the players they brought is the exciting Lingelihle Phili, who joined from Stellenbosch.

Petersen has been impressed with the attitude Phili is bringing already and has no doubt he will succeed.

“I think for me to see obviously a younger player like that just come in and settle is a good sign. You know when players usually come into a new team, especially the younger ones, it takes them a bit of a while before they settle.

“I think with him, I watched him and I like the fact that when he stepped onto the field, no one had to motivate and encourage him. He stepped into the field and it is like he has always been there.

“That’s for me a good sign, and that gives me confidence that it is not going to take him a long time to come and do his business.”

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move.

Sowetan