Mosimane approved as new Bafana coach but yet to sign on dotted line

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Pitso Mosimane during the 2025 Engen Knockout Challenge at Marks Park Sports Club, in Johannesburg on 19 July 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association’s (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) has approved the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach but they are yet to find each other on the terms.

It is believed Mosimane has agreed in principle to take over from Hugo Broos, whose contract came to an end last month, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line as negotiations on his financial remuneration continue.

Mosimane’s representatives want him to be given the same package as Broos and negotiations are continuing with an announcement expected next week.

Also to be discussed and finalised in the coming days is the composition of Mosimane’s technical team and backroom staff.

“The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends. We will make a formal announcement on the coach next week,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan in a statement on Saturday.

There would be little time for Mosimane to prepare for his new role as the first match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is next month against Guinea in South Africa and Bafana will be under pressure to start well.

Bafana are fresh from the 2026 World Cup where they reached the knockout stages for the first time and the next assignment is to qualify for the 2027 Afcon in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Mosimane is no stranger to Bafana having worked as assistant to Carlos Alberto Parreira during the 2010 World Cup where they failed to get out of the group stages on home soil.

Mosimane coached Bafana between 2010 and 2012 and was fired after they failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

He is one of the most decorated coaches on the continent with almost 20 major trophies that include three Caf Champions League titles and five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns.

He has also earned two bronze medals at the Fifa Club World Cup with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and also coached Al-Ahli Saudi and Abha Club of Saudi Arabia, Al Wahda in the UAE and Esteghlal FC of Iran.