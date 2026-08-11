Chiefs will use MTN8 exit to refuel before Sekhukhune and Downs matches

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Kaizer Chiefs' Thabiso Monyane fights for ball possession with TS Galaxy's Onke Moletshane during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture:

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Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane says they will use their MTN8 exit to refuel before their tough Betway Premiership matches against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, both at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs are still smarting from their MTN8 exit after losing 1-0 to Golden Arrows on Sunday, and as they prepare for the two tough upcoming fixtures, Monyane said that defeat showed what they need to work on.

“All eyes will be on Sekhukhune in this midweek game; the MTN8 result definitely tested us as a group,” Monyane told the club media department.

“We’ve used that as fuel, and it showed us where we need to work and how we need to sharpen ourselves. I think it is a wakeup call for all of us.”

While they are desperate to bounce back to winning ways and maintain their perfect start in league matches, Monyane acknowledges that Sekhukhune will also give them a tough challenge.

Unlike Chiefs, Babina Noko have won their two matches this season in the league and MTN8 and will be aiming to continue that form.

“And the preparations for Sekhukhune, I mean, you know it’s a tough team. Hard-running and organised side. So it’s going to be a tough encounter, but I trust the boys to do the work, and for sure we are going for it,” he said.

“We know Sundowns are looming in the background, but now it is one game at a time. Sekhukhune has our full attention, and we are going there to get a result.”

Last season Sekhukhune beat Chiefs 3-1 at FNB Stadium in their first encounter, before Amakhosi came out victorious in the return match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Amakhosi fullback Reeve Frosler said they will have to pick themselves up as they face two tough matches.

“We got Sekhukhune on Wednesday, another chance for us to go out there to do what we need to do and get a positive result,” Frosler said.

“We are disappointed with the results, but we have to look forward to Sekhukhune and another one at the weekend.

“We sat down and discussed where we need to improve on, what we need to get better at, and that’s what we are going to do going into Wednesday’s game. Hopefully we can turn things back the way we want to be.”

Fixtures

Wednesday: AmaZulu vs Pirates, Kings Park; Durban City vs Golden Arrows, Chatsworth; Chiefs vs Sekhukhune, FNB; Milford vs Siwelele, Richards Bay

Friday: Stellenbosch vs Gallants, Athlone

Saturday: Chiefs vs Sundowns, FNB (3pm); Sekhukhune vs Polokwane, Seshego (5.30pm); Durban vs Bay, Chatsworth (8pm); Milford vs Kruger, Sugar Ray Xulu (8pm)

Sunday: Chippa vs Pirates, Kings Park (3pm); Galaxy vs Arrows, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

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