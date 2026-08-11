Pirates’ star Lungu dedicates big goal to late dad as team shifts focus to Usuthu

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou celebrates the winning goal over Durban City during their MTN quarterfinal clash that took place at Orlando Amstel Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. Picture:

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Orlando Pirates utility forward Ghampani Lungu has revealed he dedicated his goal against Durban City to his late father, suggesting he’d been struggling to come to terms with the death in the past two months.

Lungu, who joined Pirates from Siwelele at the start of the season, is expected to play a big role again when the Sea Robbers face AmaZulu at Kings Park Stadium in the league on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The Zambian came off the bench to win Pirates their MTN8 quarterfinal showdown against Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, scoring the winner that made it 2-1 deep in extra time.

“The goal really meant a lot because the past two months have really been tough after losing my father, so it was for him,” Lungu said.

Pirates, who had won their league opener 2-0 at home to newbies Milford the previous week before beating Durban in the MTN8, have hardly struggled against Usuthu. The Buccaneers have won 15 of their 29 meetings with AmaZulu, losing just once, with 13 draws.

Sowetan