Bafana players frustrate Ouaddou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Athini Maqokolo of AmaZulu is tackled by Nkosinathi Sibisi of Orlando Pirates during their Betway Premiership 2026/27 clash at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on August 12 2026. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been left frustrated by his players that were part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the recent World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Ouaddou feels his international stars haven’t come to the party since returning from the global showpiece. Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi and the now departed Relebohile Mofokeng are the eight players represented Bucs at the recent global spectacle.

After their 1-all draw in what was their second league game of the season at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, Ouaddou didn’t hide his frustration over his World Cup players’ struggles since the start of the season, only praising Chaine and Sibisi for their shift against Usuthu.

My worry is, when am I going to recover the international players fully? When will they be fully fit? — Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

“My worry is, when am I going to recover the international players fully? When will they be fully fit? Today I saw a fantastic game from Sibisi ... he was top, he played his role today,” Ouaddou said.

“Sipho Chaine also played his role, but since the start of the season I am playing with one or two men down, so when am I going to recover them?

“I hope it happens as soon as possible because there’s an emergency since every point is very important.”

Moremi scored Bucs’ goal on the day, while Sebelebele conceded a penalty that was tucked away by Thando Ngwenya for the hosts’ leveller. Makgopa and Mbatha missed this fixture due to knee injuries.

“I need my international players to land on our planet ... The World Cup in the US is finished. I need them to come to the party because in football you can’t wait ... If we can wait for them until December for them to be fully fit, that’d be a problem,” the Pirates coach bemoaned.

Ouaddou wasn’t really concerned that they dropped points against AmaZulu, feeling the Durban side will frustrate other teams too.

“Look, I am not too worried about the fact that we will catch up the points that maybe we lost here, but again not many teams are going to win here against AmaZulu because they are a very good team with good players. I can guarantee you that not many teams are going to win here.”

Pirates’ next game is in the league against Chippa United at Kings Park Stadium again on Sunday (3pm).

Sowetan