Chiefs’ confidence, mentality high ahead of Downs clash, says Velebayi

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Kaizer Chiefs' Asanele Velebayi was confident at a press conference on August 13 ahead of their match against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend. Picture:

Ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Asanele Velebayi says their confidence and mentality are high following their promising start in the league.

Chiefs registered two successive victories in their opening matches in the league against newbies Kruger United and Sekhukhune United and are planning to maintain that against Masandawana.

Velebayi said they know what is required of them to get a victory against the CAF Champions League champions at home on Saturday.

“We are playing against African champions, so I can imagine how tough that is going to be, but we are going into this game with the confidence from winning our last game,” Velebayi told the media during their pre-match press conference.

The confidence is high. The mentality is high because we know what is required — Asanele Velebay, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder

“I will say the confidence is high. The mentality is high because we know what is required.”

With fellow attacking midfielder Luke Baartman having opened his scoring charts during their 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune on Wednesday, Velebayi, 23, said that has inspired him as he looks to break his duck as well.

“Baartman getting his first goal against Sekhukhune was inspiring for me. It was also a happy moment because we came together from the youth of Ajax Cape Town, which is now Cape Town Spurs. So seeing him scoring was almost like me scoring my first goal because he’s like a brother to me. We came a long way, so that was a proud moment.”

Velebayi also opened up on what he has learnt from working with new coach Fernando Da Cruz at Amakhosi.

“What I have picked up about coach Da Cruz is that he is a very demanding coach. Even when you feel like you are doing your best, he always wants extra.”

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