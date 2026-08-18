Seema not worried about Siwelele’s slow start

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Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema sees no need to hit the panic button after losing two of their three opening league fixtures, with one draw.

Siwelele drew 2-2 at home to TS Galaxy in their league opener early this month, before losing 1-0 and 2-0 away to Milford and AmaZulu.

The only missing piece of the puzzle is someone who will bury the chances they create, according to Seema, who revealed they have signed two strikers, pending work permits. The Siwelele coach is confident the two unnamed strikers will solve their scoring woes.

“We are getting into the box but we still have last season’s problem … We don’t have strikers that can kill off games, and it’s not the club’s doing,” Seema said.

“We have been trying to get the papers of the two strikers we have signed, but we are still waiting. After getting those two players in, we will be a better team because there’s no shortage of chance creation.”

Seema insisted he is not concerned about the way they have been playing, highlighting that goal-scoring is the only missing piece in the puzzle.

“I am not worried much about the way we are playing and the way we are conducting ourselves. It’s just that we can’t convert our chances and it’s something that we all can see and we are aware of, but we will continue working.

“Yes, midfielders will give you one, two, three or four goals per season. A winger that would give you four goals, so we can’t rely on midfielders for goals. We need strikers. I am happy with the squad I have and I can tell you, we will turn the corner.”

Sowetan