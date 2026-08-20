Musiala has neurological disorder

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Munich − Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has been diagnosed with a ​neurological disorder after collapsing during a match ‌for the second time in four days, he said yesterday.

The 23-year-old went down six minutes after coming off the bench in ​Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win at Heidenheim and ​required medical attention before being assisted from the ⁠pitch.

The Germany international also collapsed during Bayern’s ​3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday. “I’ve ​been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absences caused by a neurological dysfunction,” he posted on Instagram.

“These can ​lead to episodes like the ones that occurred ​recently – such as against Leipzig or just now in Heidenheim. I ‌know ⁠these can seem scary at first glance but, for me, they’re currently part of my everyday life.

“I’m receiving the best medical care for ​this and ​am very ⁠optimistic.”

Musiala added that doctors had ruled out any further health risks.

The midfielder, ​who has made 231 appearances for ​Bayern, was ⁠sidelined for six months last season after fracturing an ankle at the Club Cup, but he ⁠recovered ​to return later in the ​campaign and played for Germany at the 2026 World Cup. – Reuters