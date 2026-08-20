Football

Musiala has neurological disorder

Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern München looks on goal during the Uefa Champions League round of 16 match between Lazio Roma and Bayern München at Olimpico Stadium on February 23, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN
Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern München. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN

Munich − Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has been diagnosed with a ​neurological disorder after collapsing during a match ‌for the second time in four days, he said yesterday.

The 23-year-old went down six minutes after coming off the bench in ​Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win at Heidenheim and ​required medical attention before being assisted from the ⁠pitch.

The Germany international also collapsed during Bayern’s ​3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday. “I’ve ​been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absences caused by a neurological dysfunction,” he posted on Instagram.

“These can ​lead to episodes like the ones that occurred ​recently – such as against Leipzig or just now in Heidenheim. I ‌know ⁠these can seem scary at first glance but, for me, they’re currently part of my everyday life.

“I’m receiving the best medical care for ​this and ​am very ⁠optimistic.”

Musiala added that doctors had ruled out any further health risks.

The midfielder, ​who has made 231 appearances for ​Bayern, was ⁠sidelined for six months last season after fracturing an ankle at the Club Cup, but he ⁠recovered ​to return later in the ​campaign and played for Germany at the 2026 World Cup. – Reuters

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