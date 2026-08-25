Back-to-back defeats not acceptable at Sundowns, says Modiba before AmaZulu clash

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Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Nhlanhla Gasa of Golden Arrows during their 2026 MTN8 semifinal first-leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, on August 23 2026. Picture:

Having set the bar high over the past years, Mamelodi Sundowns cannot afford to register back-to-back defeats when they welcome AmaZulu in the league match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The Brazilians are still smarting from their 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

As they switch their focus to the league match, midfielder Aubrey Modiba said they will do their best to make sure they don’t suffer another defeat at home against Usuthu.

“Playing AmaZulu is never easy. Right now, I think we need to shift our focus to the league game. We take the loss against Arrows, but we take the positives in that game going into the Betway Premiership because it’s a different competition compared with MTN8,” Modiba told Sundowns media department.

“You know at Sundowns we try to not lose consecutive games. We are going to try our best to bounce back and collect points.”

Both teams have made a promising start in the league with two victories and a draw in their opening three matches and are currently tied on seven points each in the log table.

It’s important to do well at home because if you collect as many points as possible, you stand a good chance of doing well in the league — Aubrey Modiba

Heading to the match on Wednesday, they will rely on their strikers Cassius Mailula and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, who have been in superb form this season.

Mailula has netted in consecutive league fixtures for Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants, while Ngwenya has racked up five goals and an assist in four matches across all competitions so far for Usuthu.

Modiba highlighted the importance of collecting as many points as possible at home as they look to do well this season.

“It’s important to do well at home because if you collect as many points as possible, you stand a good chance of doing well in the league,” he said.

“It’s another game at home in front of our supporters, and we can hear them sing all the time. If you check our last league game at home, the performance was good.

“Hopefully we can match that going into the next game. We know AmaZulu is a good team, but we have a good team, and the coaches will put up a team that will do well on the day, and hopefully we get maximum points.”

League fixtures

Kickoff for all midweek matches will be at 7.30pm.

Wednesday:

Arrows vs Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini;

Sundowns vs AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld;

Polokwane vs Milford, Old Peter Mokaba;

Bay vs Chiefs, Princess Magogo.

MTN8 semifinal second leg

Saturday: Pirates vs Sekhukhune, Orlando (3pm);

Pirates vs Sekhukhune, Orlando (3pm); Sunday: Arrows vs Sundowns, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm).

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