Chiefs veteran Kwinika sees improvements in the team this term

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Kaizer Chiefs' Zitha Kwinika showcases his skills as Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns watches during their Betway premiership clash held at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture:

Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Zitha Kwinika is convinced that they have improved under the new technical team, led by coach Fernando da Cruz, believing the new tactics are helping them.

Da Cruz and his support staff arrived before the start of the season, replacing interim co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. Amakhosi have won two of their opening three league fixtures with a draw thus far this season, having lost the MTN8 quarterfinal to Golden Arrows.

“The team is coping well with the new coaches. I think we have proven in the games we’ve played that we are a different team compared to last season. The style of play and the structure show that there’s improvement,” Kwinika said.

“There are new tactics and we are trying to get to a certain way of playing that we enjoy. We are getting better as a team.”

Chiefs face Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). Amakhosi head into this game off the back of frustrating Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-all draw at FNB Stadium almost two weeks ago.

Kwinika has explained why the Bay game is bigger than the one against Sundowns, anticipating the Natal Rich Boyz to be stubborn as well.

“Bay are always difficult to play against. We respect them, but we have our plan. We know what to expect from them and, trust me, we’ve been preparing very well for them. This season we are on a different mission of saying the games where we need to collect points are games like this. We must win these games,” said Kwinika.

“The attitude has changed. This is a big game for us ... bigger than the previous one [against Sundowns] because these are very important points for us.”

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