Kruger coach believes one win will change their fortunes after poor start

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Coach Abram Mongoya of Kruger United, seated on the right, remains optimistic that their season can be a success despite suffering their third defeat in four matches. Picture:

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With newcomers Kruger United yet to register a win in the Premiership so far, coach Abram Mongoya believes they just need one victory to turn their fortunes around.

Kruger suffered their third defeat of the season in four matches in the league when they were beaten 2-0 by Durban City at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday. They’ve drawn the other game to sit second from the bottom with one point.

Mongoya said he is not worried as he believes a victory will change everything and will give confidence to the players.

“We will continue to work. We’ve been working on that [scoring goals] is just about maybe getting confidence. One win and I think the mentality will change because all we need is to change that we are not getting the results,” Mongoya told the media after the match.

“There is a pressure as a team that we put ourselves in because we have our targets that we want to achieve. I think the boys pushed very hard and made sure they put in a very good shift. I think we are going to score goals and win games. We just need one win.”

Meanwhile, Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef was delighted with the victory, courtesy of goals by Jean Lwamba and Gaston Sirino to register their first win this season, and he believes that this will give his players confidence.

“We had some mental problems. The team has not won any game in the league, so this match was very important for us, and if we compare the other fixtures, the performance was better,” Ben Youssef said.

“But this time it was not good, but the most important is the results to give us confidence moving forward and make it easier to work.”

Durban’s next match will be against Stellenbosch on September 1 at home, while Kruger will host Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on September 5.

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