Timeline of the much-debated VAR issue

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has given Safa a deadline to repay funds for the VAR system. Picture:

The ministry of sport, arts and culture recently released a lengthy statement detailing the figures dedicated towards the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

We look at how this fiercely debated issue has developed over the past two years:

Money matters

The amount transferred to the South African Football Association (Safa) is R20m. It was transferred on March 6 2026 after the department’s announcement of the transfer two days before.

The money has not been spent. Safa confirmed in writing to the director-general on August 18 that the full amount remains intact and unused in a separate account, together with the interest earned on it. The confirmation followed a disclosure by Safa’s CEO to the association’s finance committee on July 13.

The only public money spent on the VAR project to date is R765,257, being the cost of a November 2025 technical mission to Spain. This was reported to the National Assembly in reply to a question this year.

Regarding larger figures quoted over two years, in October 2024 the department indicated a provision of up to R90m. In September 2025 the minister confirmed R82m had been set aside. National Treasury ultimately approved R20m as a first tranche for the 2025/26 financial year. That amount was allocated against a three-year implementation plan submitted by Safa, in which the first year was budgeted at R20,477,800.

Further tranches were always to be considered against demonstrated implementation progress and outstanding procurement requirements, as the department confirmed to parliament in November 2025. That remains the position.

Timeline

October 11 2024: the minister meets with the Safa national executive committee (NEC) in Gqeberha, where Safa formally embraces the introduction of VAR. This is confirmed in writing to Safa’s president and CEO on October 12, together with an indication that the department would make provision for as much as R90m.

April 8 2025: Safa publishes a request for proposals, closing on April 21 2025. Responses are received from local and international providers.

Mid-2025: a tender evaluation committee is constituted, comprising four Safa representatives, two from the sports department and two from the Premier Soccer League (PSL). At its first meeting it becomes clear the process must first be aligned to Fifa’s VAR implementation assistance and approval programme. No country may implement VAR without Fifa approval, and that approval requires an appointed VAR project team, a detailed project plan and a confirmed technology solution.

August 12 2025: Safa writes to the minister confirming the appointment of a VAR project team as its priority and requesting advice on the availability of funding.

September 3 2025: the minister confirms in writing that R82m has been set aside in the then-current budget and asks that the project move with pace.

November 2025: a technical fact-finding mission travels to Spain. It is led by Safa’s VAR project leader, former Fifa referee Daniel Bennett accompanied by the minister’s special adviser and three South African journalists invited specifically so the public could see the work firsthand. The mission assesses one of four shortlisted global suppliers and observed live VAR operations, including at the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The technical assessment work that follows is carried out by referees, with Bennett working with Victor Gomes, Jerome Damon and Safa’s head of referees Abdul Ebrahim.

November 17 2025: a shortlist of four potential providers is announced by the VAR project team and Treasury’s approval of an initial allocation of more than R20m is confirmed.

February 28 2026: Safa submits its amended three-year VAR implementation business plan and budget, totalling about R54.7m over three financial years, with:

training of match officials to commence in July 2026;

experimental deployment targeted at the 2026/27 Nedbank Cup semifinals; and

full rollout at the start of the 2027/28 season.

March 4 and 6 2026: the department announces the transfer of R20m and the payment is processed. The allocation is ringfenced for the procurement of VAR equipment in terms of the agreement concluded with Safa.

March 7 2026: the VAR project team’s scheduled presentation to the Safa NEC is postponed.

April 8 2026: the department requests a written progress report on implementation. No report is provided.

May 9 and 10 2026: the Safa NEC approves implementation of the VAR project, but resolves its finance committee must first conduct a further review and interrogation of the budget before final approval is granted.

May 22 2026: the NEC appoints a task team to carry out the review on behalf of the finance committee.

June 2 2026: a joint liaison committee meeting with the PSL is convened virtually, followed by a presentation to the PSL executive committee.

July 13 2026: Safa’s CEO confirms to the task team that none of the funds transferred by the department have been used. The task team raises queries about certain budget items.

August 13 2026: the department’s director-general writes to Safa to record the department’s concern at the absence of a progress report and lack of progress on implementation. As the Public Finance Management Act requires of a transferring department, it demands repayment of the R20m with immediate effect.

August 18 2026: Safa responds, apologises for the delay, confirms the funds are intact and unused, and requests a further period of up to 21 days to conclude its internal budget verification.

August 19 2026: the director-general grants Safa a final extension of 21 days, requiring a comprehensive report on:

the outcome of the process;

the status of the project;

recommendations on the way forward; and

confirmation of the balance of funds held, including interest.

The department expressly reserves its right to take any decision it deems appropriate should the outstanding matters not be resolved satisfactorily.

What now?

The department said it wishes to be equally clear about what remains possible.

The funded implementation plan provides for training of match officials from July 2026 and for the first experimental deployments in the 2026/27 Nedbank Cup semifinals, with full rollout from the 2027/28 season.

A phased introduction within this season therefore remains achievable if procurement concludes.

The department will publish progress as it occurs since the football public in particular has a right to know.

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