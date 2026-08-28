Xulu can score at least 10 goals this season, says Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel

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Nqaba Xulu of Richards Bay FC during the Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on August 26 2026.

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Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has heaped praise on his new striker, Nqaba Xulu, describing him as a brilliant signing.

Gabriel even believes Xulu can score at least 10 goals this season, having already netted three times including a brace in Wednesday’s 2-all draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium.

“[Xulu] has been brilliant thus far for us … he’s been a good signing for us. He’s shown his worth, he’s shown his value and he has shown his quality that he is capable of performing at this level,” Gabriel said.

“There’s no better way than repaying us with goals and he’s scoring week in and week out, so we just need to continue to work with him and polish up the areas we feel we could improve him on, and he could be a 10-12 goal-striker a season.”

Bay snatched up the lad from Nongoma in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal when he was a free agent before the start of this season, having been discarded by league rookies and provincial foes Milford, who are also based in Richards Bay.

The 23-year-old bulky striker scored his maiden goals of the season when Bay drew 1-all against Durban City two weeks ago.

Sowetan