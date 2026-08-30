Football

Safa to officially unveil Pitso as Bafana coach

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Pitso Mosimane recently agreed to a package of R10m a year. File picture: (Mohamed Bissar/BackpagePix)

Story audio is generated using AI

The South African Football Association (Safa) is expected to announce Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week, with Vincent Tseka likely to continue as team manager.

Both parties are believed to have reached an agreement on Friday night after marathon negotiations that took about three weeks with countless stumbling blocks where they struggled to find each other.

One of the issues to be resolved over the next few days is whether Tseka, whose contract came to an end in July, will be roped in to continue as team manager.

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