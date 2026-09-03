Midlands coach values Pirates loanee Mokone

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Midlands Wanderers coach Vincent Myeni has expressed his appreciation for 21-year-old right-back Jabulani Mokone, who is on loan at Abafana Bebatha from Orlando Pirates.

Mokone’s small frame has led some to doubt whether he will ever play in the elite league. The talented defender, also known for showboating, was on loan at another Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side, Upington, last season before Bucs sent him to Midlands before the start of the current campaign.

“I have always said that some of these boys [who’ve failed to crack it at big clubs before being loaned out to lower divisions] – I feel that football hasn’t been fair to them. And maybe us as coaches haven’t also appreciated their talent enough,” Myeni said.

“I think he’s a very good and talented player. I have told him that ‘boy, you are not a reject... if maybe others felt that you are not useful, to me you are useful’. I reminded him that it’s not the first time he plays in the MFC. For us it is to build his confidence, and also I want maturity in his game.”

Myeni also said he was trying to get showboating out of Mokone’s game, insisting his height was not an issue as the game has seen some of the shortest defenders become legends, citing German and Brazilian legends Philipp Lahm and Dani Alves.

“I am slowly trying to eliminate certain elements in his game because this is a competitive environment. I think he has the potential ... people want to undermine him because of his height, ignoring his technical ability,” Myeni said.

“We’ve seen several world-class defenders who were not that tall ... the likes of Philipp Lahm and Alves. I appreciate him, and I think he’s one of the best defenders in the league.”

Mokone played a big role when Midlands beat AmaTuks 2-0 at Tuks Stadium last weekend.