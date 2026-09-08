Basadien credits never-say-die attitude as Sundowns shift focus to Siwelele

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Teboho Mokoena, centre, and his teammates are looking forward to playing Siwelele in a league match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday. Picture:

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaaz Basadien credits the never-say-die attitude of his teammates as the fuel that drives them.

He showered the praise on his team after Masandawana beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in a premiership match on Sunday, to move three points clear of Orlando Pirates, who have a game in hand.

Sundowns face struggling Siwelele at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday at 7.30pm, where they will be hoping to go six points clear of the Buccaneers.

The Brazilians head into the encounter on the back of four successive victories across all competitions.

“One of the strengths we have as a team is that we can grind out results with a positive mindset and an attitude that we will never give up,” Basadien told the club media department.

“We play until the last minute, no matter what the scoreline, or what is happening during the game. We know that eventually we will create a chance, and it is important to use it. One of the key aspects we have as a team is that we keep going until the last minute.”

It wasn’t the start I wanted to have, but with my belief and positive mindset and attitude I took the chance when I was given it. Now it’s just about maintaining consistency — Fawaaz Basadien, Sundowns defender

Siwelele come into the game with coach Lehlohonolo Seema having been released from the club.

“Maybe the new coach will implement some new things, but I think it’s important for us just to stick to what we want to do to achieve the victory,” said Basadien.

The 29-year-old has played seven matches across all competitions this season and credited the run of games to the consistency he has been showing.

“It wasn’t the start I wanted to have, but with my belief and positive mindset and attitude I took the chance when I was given it. Now it’s just about maintaining consistency.”

League fixtures

Wednesday: Sundowns v Siwelele, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)

Friday: Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)

Saturday:

AmaZulu v Gallants, Princess Magogo (3pm);

Polokwane v Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm);

Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.30pm).

Sunday:

Milford v Bay, Sugar Ray Xulu (3pm);

Siwelele v Arrows, Free State (3pm);

Galaxy v Kruger, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

Caf Champions League first round second leg

Saturday: Pirates v La Cure Sylvester, Orlando (3pm)

Caf Confederation Cup

Sunday: Rukinzo v Durban, Stade Intwari (3pm)

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