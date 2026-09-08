Ouaddou and Ngwenya win coach and player accolades for August

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been named coach of the month, while in-form AmaZulu striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya walked away with the player of the month title for August.

Ouaddou guided Pirates, the reigning Betway Premiership champions, to three wins and a draw in August as the Buccaneers made a perfect start in defending their league title.

Ngwenya has been outstanding for Usuthu after scoring five goals in four matches. His form has also seen him move to the top of the goalscoring charts, contributing to the Durban side’s fourth place on the table. The 23-year-old Zimbabwean international edged out TS Galaxy’s Victor Letsoalo and Pirates defender Lebone Seema to secure the monthly accolade.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brayan Leon walked away with the goal of the month for his clinical volley against AmaZulu in their 3-2 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The well-taken strike beat off strong competition from his Sundowns teammate Teboho Mokoena’s free kick in the same match, as well as Vincent Pule’s impressive goal for Siwelele against TS Galaxy.

The August trio were not the only winners for August as the popular Betway S’bonise & Win campaign continues to reward fans in the new season.

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Sowetan