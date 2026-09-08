Safa presidential hopeful Zungu talks up VAR, apologises to McKenzie

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South African Football Association presidential candidate Sandile Zungu says he will push for the implementation of a “video assistant referee” (VAR) system in local football, should he win the election on Saturday.

The AmaZulu owner also yesterday offered an apology to sports minister Gayton McKenzie, saying it was the least he deserved after championing the system by allocating the funds to Safa.

McKenzie reportedly gave about R20m to Safa, then threatened to withdraw his support for VAR by demanding that the association return the money.

Zungu, who is going up against Danny Jordaan for the Safa presidency on Saturday, says all that will change should he emerge victorious. “I should have started by apologising to the minister, and the parliamentary committee on sports because what has happened in the last couple of weeks has been utter disrespect,” Zungu said.

“If minister McKenzie says, ‘I need to see VAR supported,’ and he gives money to Safa, the least we could have done is to meet him halfway and put that money to good use.

“When we don’t communicate and he is the one who is being held accountable in parliament over how that money was spent, he’s got the right to be angry. I apologise to the minister for that. I believe that we need to work with all the stakeholders, including the minister.”

Zungu said it is not good that SA had been left behind from the rest of the world with regard to VAR.

“We need VAR. In major leagues across the world, VAR has become the standard. Why must we be left behind?

“If the fault is on the side of Safa, there are no excuses. I cannot impose the deadline because I need to get close to the situation. But I will be on the side of those who say we need it sooner rather than later.

“We need to develop a strong relationship between Safa and the PSL on implementation of VAR. If there is a poor relationship, it is the grass that suffers.”

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