Bay coach fears winless streak could cause cognitive barrier for his players

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Ronnie Gabriel, coach of Richards Bay FC, during the Betway Premiership game against Supersport United at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on December 6 2024. File photo:

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Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel is worried about his team’s long wait for a first win of the season, fearing it could result in a mental block for his players.

Bay have three draws and two defeats from their opening five league fixtures.

“It becomes psychological if it [winless run] goes on longer,” Gabriel said.

However, the coach is convinced they are dishing out good performances, despite not winning.

“I feel like we’ve been performing well. You look at the game against Durban City, we were leading and we let it slip. Against Kaizer Chiefs as well, we were leading but couldn’t hold onto our lead,” he said, adding a single win would see them turn the corner.

“With those types of performances, we can look back and say we are capable of getting three points. Once we get that one victory, I am sure we will be back on our feet and build from there going forward.”

Bay have scored in all five league games they’ve played so far, totalling six goals, while they’ve conceded eight.

“With the amount of goals we’ve scored so far, it could have given us more points. We have to look at how we defend because the way we are leaking goals is an area where we should improve. It’s glaring,” the Natal Rich Boys’ coach added.

Bay next face cross-town rivals Milford at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

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